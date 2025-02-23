What is B. Riley’s Estimate for Aspen Aerogels Q1 Earnings?

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aspen Aerogels in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst now expects that the construction company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aspen Aerogels’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 2.95%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.44.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.07. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 2.14.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Aerogels

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

