What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for LPX Q1 Earnings?

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report released on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger anticipates that the building manufacturing company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of LPX opened at $98.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $67.47 and a 12 month high of $122.87.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.75 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 349 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 430 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,225.50. This represents a 11.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.