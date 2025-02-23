What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for AXSM Q1 Earnings?

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.74) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.51% and a negative net margin of 74.47%.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $132.00 target price on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $137.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.79.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 6.7 %

AXSM stock opened at $137.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.91. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $139.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,490,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,853,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 408,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,558,000 after acquiring an additional 109,872 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Axsome Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $393,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,529,450.09. The trade was a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

