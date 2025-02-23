What is Leerink Partnrs’ Estimate for KPTI Q1 Earnings?

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.29 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KPTI. StockNews.com downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

KPTI stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,319,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,775,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 792,283 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 748,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 543,556 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,401,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 319,187 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

