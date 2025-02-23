What is Noble Financial’s Forecast for GLDD Q1 Earnings?

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $202.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.20 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.51%.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Shares of GLDD opened at $8.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $566.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,958,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,443,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,168,000 after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,333,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,631,000 after purchasing an additional 79,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,778,000 after purchasing an additional 27,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 3,647,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,408,000 after purchasing an additional 325,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.