What is Raymond James’ Estimate for WPM FY2024 Earnings?

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WPM. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of WPM stock opened at $68.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $70.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.89 and a 200 day moving average of $61.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,422,000 after buying an additional 36,970 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,370,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,854,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 163,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 26,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 48.1% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,501,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,683,000 after buying an additional 487,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.