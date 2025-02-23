What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for CENT Q2 Earnings?

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Central Garden & Pet’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 10.08%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CENT. Argus lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 0.2 %

CENT opened at $37.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average is $37.60. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $32.17 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 10,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,267.46. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 693.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 23.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

