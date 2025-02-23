What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for ResMed Q3 Earnings?

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for ResMed in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.30. The consensus estimate for ResMed’s current full-year earnings is $9.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.63 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.61 EPS.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%.

Several other research firms have also commented on RMD. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.73.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $231.61 on Friday. ResMed has a 1 year low of $170.56 and a 1 year high of $263.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.43 and its 200 day moving average is $239.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.70.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,896,290.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,842,105.44. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $484,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,218 shares in the company, valued at $18,695,249.98. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,147 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,745 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Creative Planning increased its holdings in ResMed by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 359.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth $226,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Featured Articles

