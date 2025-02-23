What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for CHRW Q1 Earnings?

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.36 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $100.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.86 and its 200 day moving average is $104.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $835,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,411,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,830,000 after purchasing an additional 36,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $210,941.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,226.89. The trade was a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 64.42%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

