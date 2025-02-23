William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for HLMN

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Hillman Solutions in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hillman Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $349.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.45 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $10.02 on Friday. Hillman Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.27 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 231.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 765.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Philip Woodlief sold 19,779 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $221,129.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,811 shares in the company, valued at $623,966.98. The trade was a 26.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

