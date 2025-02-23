William Blair Has Bearish Forecast for Trupanion Q3 Earnings

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Trupanion in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Trupanion’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Trupanion’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $337.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.41 million.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRUP. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Trupanion

Trupanion Stock Down 6.9 %

TRUP opened at $32.95 on Friday. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $57.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.87. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -143.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

In related news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $32,723.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,102.87. This represents a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $49,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,726.40. This represents a 3.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,581 shares of company stock valued at $615,159. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period.

About Trupanion

(Get Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.