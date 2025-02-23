William Blair Issues Negative Estimate for CAKE Earnings

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report released on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CAKE. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.19.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $54.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.53. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $33.05 and a 52 week high of $57.32.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $920.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.67 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 45.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,149.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.75%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

