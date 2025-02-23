William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Friday,RTT News reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

NASDAQ:VERV opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $616.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.74. Verve Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $19.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERV. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Verve Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Verve Therapeutics by 1,631.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 17,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

