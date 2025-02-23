William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Friday,RTT News reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.
Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERV. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Verve Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Verve Therapeutics by 1,631.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 17,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.
Verve Therapeutics Company Profile
Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.
