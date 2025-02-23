Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Lowered to “Neutral” Rating by Northcoast Research

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $389.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $365.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $359.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.05.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WING
Wingstop Stock Performance
Wingstop announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.38, for a total transaction of $86,285.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 266 shares in the company, valued at $86,285.08. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $151,802,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,301,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,123,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 760.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 381,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,497,000 after buying an additional 337,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,855,000.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wingstop
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.