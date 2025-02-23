Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Raised to $255.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $228.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.83.

Shares of WIX opened at $198.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.20 and its 200-day moving average is $193.56. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $247.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Wix.com by 211.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 19,943 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 380,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,724,000 after acquiring an additional 51,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 106,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,782,000 after acquiring an additional 42,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

