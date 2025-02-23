Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $228.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.83.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 263,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,055,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 19,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $461,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.
