Wix.com’s (WIX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $245.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wix.com from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Wix.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Wix.com from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wix.com from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.83.

Shares of WIX opened at $198.11 on Thursday. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $247.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.30, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Wix.com by 518.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,510,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $324,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,202 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LP lifted its position in Wix.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 1,425,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,734,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,422,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,260,000 after acquiring an additional 304,712 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,904,000 after acquiring an additional 380,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 937,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,151,000 after acquiring an additional 162,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

