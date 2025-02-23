World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $27.60, but opened at $29.70. World Kinect shares last traded at $29.95, with a volume of 242,683 shares trading hands.
The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion.
World Kinect Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. World Kinect’s payout ratio is 64.15%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Kinect
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Kinect by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,077 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of World Kinect by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 138,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 64,867 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in World Kinect by 244.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 86,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 61,572 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth $50,707,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in World Kinect by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,341,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,465,000 after acquiring an additional 56,952 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
World Kinect Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average is $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
World Kinect Company Profile
World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.
