X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:ASHR)

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 125,124 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 43% compared to the average volume of 87,553 call options.

Get X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 458.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,742,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,053,000 after buying an additional 3,072,053 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,896,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,207,000 after acquiring an additional 827,398 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $18,529,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $13,235,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $3,680,000.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ASHR opened at $27.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.22. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.47.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Company Profile

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.