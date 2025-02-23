Zacks Research Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for AptarGroup

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for AptarGroup in a research report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for AptarGroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.60.

AptarGroup Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $146.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $135.96 and a 12-month high of $178.03.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.56%.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 312.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 328.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.