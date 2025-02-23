Zacks Research Estimates Gentex’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Gentex in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.31.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. Gentex has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.04.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 17.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,249,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,434 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth about $51,959,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,023,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $517,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,912 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth about $24,479,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,657,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,617,000 after acquiring an additional 664,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.