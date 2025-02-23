Zacks Research Forecasts Lower Earnings for Liberty Energy

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Liberty Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.32%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Liberty Energy in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.30.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Liberty Energy stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.30. Liberty Energy has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.63.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.11%.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $56,253.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,543,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,740,683.32. This trade represents a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $184,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 705,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,277.43. This represents a 1.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,184 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. CWM LLC raised its position in Liberty Energy by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 1,702.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 216,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 204,360 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 79,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 286.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 31,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

