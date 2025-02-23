Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for Boeing Earnings

Get Boeing alerts:

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boeing in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aircraft producer will post earnings of ($2.95) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.67). The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($2.58) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.99) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BA. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.16.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $177.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.52. Boeing has a 52 week low of $137.03 and a 52 week high of $208.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

