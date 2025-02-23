Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Estimate for ENSG Earnings

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of The Ensign Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for The Ensign Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s FY2027 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.07%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.17.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG opened at $126.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $158.45.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $96,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,258,536.96. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 39,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $5,805,052.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,292.28. This represents a 75.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,486 shares of company stock worth $6,254,710. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 62.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 115.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

