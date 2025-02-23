Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Estimate for PB Earnings

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.88.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

PB opened at $76.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.97. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $86.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 6.64%.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,780,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,923,000 after acquiring an additional 44,567 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,586,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,575,000 after acquiring an additional 48,304 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,342,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,473,000 after acquiring an additional 32,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,162,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,220,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,001,000 after acquiring an additional 83,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $346,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,890,934.50. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $41,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,157.60. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,995. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.85%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

