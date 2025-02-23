Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for AMP Earnings

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $9.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.89. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $38.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $9.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $38.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $9.99 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $10.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $41.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $49.16 EPS.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.44.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of AMP opened at $530.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $385.74 and a 1 year high of $582.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $540.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $689,272,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,801,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,683,000 after buying an additional 516,437 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 79,679.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 371,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,943,000 after buying an additional 371,306 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 429.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,103,000 after buying an additional 338,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,268,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,344,000 after buying an additional 209,549 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total value of $2,499,128.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,249.59. This represents a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total value of $3,241,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,486.67. This represents a 29.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

