Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for HP Earnings

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HP. Citigroup upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of HP opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average is $32.91. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $44.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 11.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,246,000 after acquiring an additional 34,395 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,487,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,654,000 after purchasing an additional 35,013 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,686,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,013,000 after purchasing an additional 801,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,658,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,121,000 after purchasing an additional 327,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,373,000 after purchasing an additional 22,875 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $551,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,042,945.70. This trade represents a 2.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Belgacem Chariag purchased 37,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,600.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,730.48. The trade was a 216.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.