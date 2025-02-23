Zacks Research Predicts Reduced Earnings for Otis Worldwide

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Otis Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.41 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on OTIS. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $98.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.28. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.06. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $90.12 and a fifty-two week high of $106.33.

Institutional Trading of Otis Worldwide

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 485.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 32,694 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $3,119,988.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,127.67. The trade was a 99.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 28,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $2,723,698.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,041,752.81. The trade was a 11.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,621 shares of company stock valued at $10,046,255 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.42%.

Otis Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

