Zacks Research Weighs in on AGCO’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of AGCO in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.91 EPS.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 3.64%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGCO. Truist Financial upped their target price on AGCO from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on AGCO from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.20.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of AGCO opened at $98.80 on Friday. AGCO has a 12-month low of $84.35 and a 12-month high of $125.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.39%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

