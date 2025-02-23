Zacks Research Weighs in on Timken’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:TKR)

Get Timken alerts:

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Timken in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $5.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Timken’s FY2027 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Timken had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.71%.

TKR has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Timken in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Timken from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Timken from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Timken from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.70.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $81.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. Timken has a 52 week low of $69.35 and a 52 week high of $94.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Timken’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,091.50. This represents a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Timken during the third quarter valued at $560,000. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Timken by 1,075.2% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 39,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 35,932 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Timken by 221.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 59,716 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Timken during the third quarter valued at $2,863,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 60,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

