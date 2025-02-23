zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Get zSpace alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of zSpace to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of zSpace in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on zSpace

zSpace Stock Down 18.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On zSpace

Shares of NASDAQ:ZSPC opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56. zSpace has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $32.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in zSpace stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.10% of zSpace as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

zSpace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

zSpace Technologies, Inc is a provider of commercial augmented reality and virtual reality technology principally in the education market. The Company offers differentiated hardware along with learning software modules for K-12 science, technology, engineering, game design and mathematics applications, as well as workforce-oriented career and technical education applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for zSpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zSpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.