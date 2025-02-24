6,984 Shares in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,984 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of California Resources by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,519,000 after buying an additional 15,981 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in California Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in California Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $841,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in California Resources by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 22,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $47.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $60.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.38.

In other news, EVP Omar Hayat sold 16,016 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $883,762.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,269.20. The trade was a 34.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on California Resources from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, California Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

