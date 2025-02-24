Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,591 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 22,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $44.87 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average is $44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

