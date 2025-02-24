Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Creative Planning grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 11.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.3% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 61,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KNX opened at $52.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 71.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $61.51.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.63%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

