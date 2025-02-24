Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 4,804.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 23,478 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 513,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 315,967 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Par Pacific
In other news, Director William Pate sold 67,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $1,098,094.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 524,610 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,174.20. This represents a 11.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $15.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.96.
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.
