Allworth Financial LP Has $110,000 Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTI. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth $185,643,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth $49,273,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 95.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,360,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,049 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 13.5% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,015,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,309,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,842,000 after buying an additional 773,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

TechnipFMC stock opened at $29.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FTI

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.