Allworth Financial LP Has $116,000 Stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in IonQ were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of IonQ by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in IonQ by 406.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IonQ stock opened at $31.74 on Monday. IonQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of research firms have commented on IONQ. Benchmark boosted their price objective on IonQ from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson raised IonQ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on IonQ from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In related news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 13,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $389,641.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,011.99. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 21,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $634,349.01. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 571,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,985,373.33. The trade was a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,223 shares of company stock worth $1,314,652 over the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

