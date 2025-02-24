Allworth Financial LP Increases Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in DoorDash by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in DoorDash by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total value of $261,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,993 shares in the company, valued at $67,233,117.60. The trade was a 0.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 4,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total value of $793,508.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,261,251.68. This represents a 3.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 812,035 shares of company stock worth $142,357,630 over the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash Trading Down 1.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DoorDash stock opened at $199.94 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $215.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.31. The company has a market capitalization of $83.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 740.52 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on DoorDash from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoorDash

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.