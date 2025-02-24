Allworth Financial LP Increases Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Carvana were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Carvana alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 363.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush set a $250.00 price objective on Carvana and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens set a $300.00 price objective on Carvana and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Carvana from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Carvana from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.06.

Carvana Stock Down 9.9 %

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $223.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.35 and its 200-day moving average is $208.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 142.13 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $292.84.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.47, for a total value of $11,416,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,617,150.75. This represents a 18.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 24,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.90, for a total value of $6,159,075.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,440,089.10. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,629 shares of company stock worth $44,833,799. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.