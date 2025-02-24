Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Stock Position Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,258 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AR. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 58,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

Shares of AR stock opened at $38.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 119.30 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average of $31.68. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $41.53.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $7,952,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,568,000. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

