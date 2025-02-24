APi Group (APG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect APi Group to post earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get APi Group alerts:

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of APG opened at $39.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.84. APi Group has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on APi Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on APi Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

About APi Group

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.