APi Group (APG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect APi Group to post earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of APG opened at $39.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.84. APi Group has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.55.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on APi Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on APi Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.
APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.
