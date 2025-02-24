Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 716,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $11,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APLE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,457,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,187,000 after acquiring an additional 182,917 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at $1,067,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 118.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 422,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 229,293 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.6% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 474,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 108,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $14.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.13. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APLE. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

