AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 312.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 328.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $146.24 on Monday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.96 and a 1-year high of $178.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. On average, analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

ATR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.60.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

