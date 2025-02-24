Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 916,945 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,650 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.52% of Archrock worth $22,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Archrock in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Archrock by 646.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,466 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 12,529 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 476,326 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 118,620.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,793 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AROC opened at $26.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.51. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 83.52%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AROC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Archrock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archrock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

