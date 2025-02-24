Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Stock Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $23,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABG. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at about $804,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

NYSE ABG opened at $276.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.20. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.98 and a twelve month high of $312.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABG

Insider Buying and Selling at Asbury Automotive Group

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total value of $361,010.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,510.08. This represents a 24.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.