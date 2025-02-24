Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading Down 20.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) traded down 20.7% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 5,826,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 474% from the average session volume of 1,014,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Desjardins raised Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Stock Performance

About Ascot Resources

The company has a market capitalization of C$109.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

(Get Free Report)

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.