Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading Down 20.7% – Time to Sell?

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 20.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 5,826,493 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 474% from the average daily volume of 1,014,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

AOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Desjardins upgraded Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The firm has a market cap of C$109.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

