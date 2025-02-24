Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading Down 20.7% – What’s Next?

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) shares fell 20.7% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 5,826,493 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 474% from the average session volume of 1,014,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

A number of research firms have commented on AOT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Desjardins raised Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The company has a market cap of C$109.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.24.

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

