Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading Down 20.7% – What’s Next?

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 20.7% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 5,826,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 474% from the average session volume of 1,014,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The firm has a market cap of C$109.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.24.

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

