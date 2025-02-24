Blue Trust Inc. Decreases Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,779 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 44.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 126,025.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HST opened at $16.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 1.91. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $21.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.81%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HST. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.54.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

